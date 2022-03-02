Valve says it already submitted a fix to address reported Steam Deck drift issues

The Steam Deck officially launched earlier this week, and Valve says it has submitted a fix via a software update that will hopefully resolve reports of the device’s reported drift issues. With many more similar issues to follow, a Reddit user posted a video of the Steam Deck’s analog stick movement randomly inputting itself without the user touching any input on the device.

Valve was quick to respond to address the Steam Deck thumbstick issue. Valve designer Lawrence Yang revealed on Twitter that a recent firmware update was the cause of the issue and the team at Valve already submitted a fix via a software update to address the bug.

“The team has looked into the reported issues and it turns out it was a dead zone regression from a recent firmware update. We just shipped a fix to address the bug, so make sure you’re up to date,” Valve designer Lawrence Yang said on Twitter.

Reddit users who complained about the issue have said the update seems to have fixed the issue. Drift is a problem that popped up in recent years for game controllers due to parts degrading over time. Hearing a Steam Deck out of the box facing similar issues was unpredictable and worrying, but glad to hear Valve has tackled and hopefully resolved the problem for new users.