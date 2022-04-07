Warframe will show off Angels of Zariman expansion, new Warframe Gyre in April 8 livestream

In the upcoming April 8 livestream, Warframe developer Digital Extremes will pull the curtain on the next big expansion for the game. The Angels of Zariman expansion will deliver loads of new playable content, including a new Warframe and a new activity, all of which will be detailed during the stream.

One of the focal points of the expansion preview will be the new Warframe, Gyre, whose electricity-based moveset and customization options will be revealed during the livestream. Gyre will also be shown off in action as she takes on the new endless mission type launching alongside Angels of Zariman. Parts of the expansion campaign will be featured in detail, and Warframe players will be introduced to new systems such as Evolving Weapons. Digital Extremes is also warning Warframe fans that the livestream will contain “major Quest spoilers” for the previous Warframe expansion, The New War, so watch at your own risk if you haven’t completed it yet.

Angels of Zariman launches in Warframe later this month, and watching the April 8 deep dive should give players the most comprehensive overview of everything that the expansion brings. As is tradition, the Twitch stream will also have drops enabled so Warframe fans who tune in can score some extra rewards.