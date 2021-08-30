Watch Dogs: Legion Online gets new Netflix Money Heist co-op mission

Today Ubisoft announced that a new co-op mission is available in Watch Dogs: Legion Online. The mission is inspired by the Netflix series Money Heist and offers a host of new cosmetics for players to collect by embarking on a crypto-heist for the Resistance.

The Money Heist co-op mission is built for groups of up to four players to join together and rob the Bank of England. The mission is available now in Watch Dogs: Legion Online via the co-op mission playlist. While you’re not guaranteed to get into the mission every time, you’ll find yourself teaming up with others to tackle it at some point in the playlist.

There are several new cosmetic rewards on offer for completing challenges based on the heist, including Money Heist overalls, a new mask, boots, accessories, and potentially even some new weapon skins. Once unlocked, these will be permanently available on your account whenever you log in.

This new mission is the only addition Watch Dogs: Legion Online has seen apart from a new character with Title Update 5.5. Fans are crying out for new cooperative content to play with friends, and while this goes some way to pleasing them, it’s only a single mission and set of cosmetics to collect.