Watch Dogs: Legion Title Update 4.0 delayed to next month

The next update for Watch Dogs: Legion, Title Update 4.0, has been pushed back until early May. The update was initially slated for a release late this month, but with less than a week to go, it’s been moved to allow for a smoother launch.

This is the first major update for Watch Dogs: Legion in 2021. It adds a brand new character, Mina Sidhu, who has genetically altered abilities and her own storyline to follow. In addition, Watch Dogs: Legion online will get new Assignments, Co-op Missions, NPCs to recruit, and character customization options.

A post from the official Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account outlines that the additional time between today and May 4, Title Update 4.0’s new launch date, will be used to “continue our work on fixes for bugs our players have reported via our Watch Dogs: Legion Bug Reporter.”

Title Update 4.0 includes “further improvements to gameplay,” which should serve to make for a more stable experience in both the base game and the online element. The post makes it clear that the game’s developers are excited about the coming content, but more time is required to ensure that content gets to players with as few bugs as possible.

Last week, Ubisoft published a blog post explaining that updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would take longer to get to players from now on. This is because the developer wants to ensure that every update meets a higher level of quality, launching with far fewer bugs and providing a better overall experience to players. Given this news, it seems like this reworked process has also flowed into Watch Dogs: Legion’s development.