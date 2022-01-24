Ubisoft confirmed on Monday that the open-world game Watch Dogs: Legion will no longer receive updates. The French publisher has explained how its season system will progress now that it’s not being actively updated.

“TU (Title Update) 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion,” said Ubisoft in a blog post. “However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards.”

The last major update came in September 2021, which added fixes and tweaks to the Spiderbot Arena and Legion of the Dead, a mode that turned London into a zombie apocalypse. It reduced the minimum number of players that can start Spiderbot Arena to two rather than four, and the Cargo Drone was taken off the Legion of the Dead mode in the game. After about a year of content, Ubisoft will be working toward new horizons.

Watch Dogs: Legion, despite Ubisoft ending production, has a fifth season pass entitled Stripes that just started this week. According to the Watch Dogs blog post, it will have a “modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket, and Jackson’s mask, and clothing set.” After Stripes finishes, Seasons 3-5 will cycle between each other.

Throughout the game’s post-launch life, we’ve found new characters to play as, including the Assassin Darcy that has ties to the London Brotherhood and Mina Sidhu, a character with mind control abilities. We also met the original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce and Watch Dogs 2’s Wrench, who both found themselves in London, taking on a new corporate threat.

“Throughout it all, you’ve shown us your DedSec teams, favorite recruits, best game moments, fan art, cosplay, videos, and more, and we’ve loved seeing your content and passion,” said Ubisoft in their last statement for Watch Dogs Legion