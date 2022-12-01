Amnesia: The Bunker is the fourth game in the beloved horror series, and it’s coming next year

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is one of the best survival horror games out there. The 2010 title was a watershed moment for the genre and the start of a fan-favorite series — one that’s still going. Next year will see the release of the fourth Amnesia game.

It’s called Amnesia: The Bunker, and it’s set during World War I. The announcement trailer gives us a taste of what we can expect from the experience. Our protagonist is seen walking around the titular bunker, trying to check the time, keep a light source going, and investigate the horrific sounds that can be heard through the walls. It also concludes with something new for the Amnesia games: the firing of a gun. This will be the first game in the series to put actual weapons in the player’s hands.

“Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it’s up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark,” the trailer description warns. “Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive.” More info can be found on The Bunker’s Steam page, which promises a “semi-open world” for the game — another first for the series. You can also wishlist the game there.

In addition to releasing on PC via Steam, The Bunker will be coming to consoles, though we don’t know exactly which ones. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One seems like obvious choices. The Amnesia Collection is also available on Nintendo Switch, so The Bunker could also appear there. The game will release sometime in March 2023.

The Bunker is the fourth game in the Amnesia series, but only the third made by original developer Frictional Games. The first sequel, A Machine for Pigs, was developed by The Chinese Room and released in 2016. Meanwhile, Frictional put out the unrelated SOMA in 2015 and Amnesia: Rebirth in 2020.