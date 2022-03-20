Wii and DSi shops have been offline for 3 days with no word from Nintendo

Without any warning from Nintendo, the Wii and DSi shops have been offline for the past 3 days. The first found report of this realization was by a Twitter user named OatmealDome sharing pictures of both the shops showing error codes when trying to access them.

There are questions regarding it all as there has still yet to be a statement from Nintendo and the fact that there are no issues shared under Nintendo’s network status page. The Nintendo Wii shop closed up back in January 2019. It is currently impossible to download any purchases on either platform that is not already downloaded on your system.

[Wii]



The Wii system update servers and the Wii Shop Channel (you should still be able to access it to re-download purchases) have down for a while today.



I wonder if Nintendo hasn’t noticed yet – their status page still lists everything as operational. pic.twitter.com/YwJ7B210dN — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) March 16, 2022

Nintendo is normally good about giving some level of a warning when it comes to this situation and even mentioned about doing so in the past. The company stated in an FAQ regarding the topic that the company would “announce specific details” once it was planning to stop consumers from being able to download their digital titles.

The DSi shop closed back in September 2016, with many DSi digital titles being available on the Nintendo 3DS. However, that will soon change as the 3DS and Wii U eShop are closing their doors in March next year, making it impossible to purchase anything whether you have funds in your wallet or not.