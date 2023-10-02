Wizards of the Coast DnD Partnership with Adopt A Classroom Brings Adventures to US Students

Players know that Dungeons & Dragons is a great way to stretch your imagination and your thinking skills as you navigate the game’s many challenges and puzzles. This makes it a surprisingly good tool for education, and many instructors have found creative ways to bring it to their classrooms to teach life skills like problem solving and critical thinking. However, D&D supplies don’t come cheap, and in the US teachers have to pay for many of their classroom supplies out of pocket.

Now, teachers across the United States will get a chance to introduce D&D to their classrooms thanks to a new partnership between Wizards of the Coast and Adopt a Classroom. Through this partnership, Wizards of the Coast and Adopt a Classroom will give away Dungeons & Dragons materials to 200 US classrooms in high-needs areas, making the tabletop RPG accessible to a wider range of students across the country.

Selected Classrooms Will Get the Gift of Dungeons & Dragons

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Educators for grades 4-12 with active Adopt-A-Classroom pages are eligible to apply for a D&D classroom partnership starting today. Those who are selected will receive a whole kit of goodies to let them bring the magic of D&D to their classrooms, including all of the essentials to get started with the iconic TTRPG:

Player’s Handbook

Dungeon Master’s Guide

Monster Manual

Candlekeep Mysteries

D&D Essentials Kit

D&D Campaign Cases with Creatures and Terrain

A D&D Afterschool Club Kit, which includes a copy of the D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

In addition to these items for their classroom library, selected teachers will recieve $100 in funding from Adopt a Classroom to help with other educational expenses for their class. This is an exciting opportunity to bring an imaginative new tool to educators in the United States and give young people a chance to learn to play D&D while also advancing learning across other areas.

Wizards of the Coast also offers curriculum guides to help educators find ways to incorporate the game into their curriculum, so even those teachers who don’t get selected to receive the sponsorship can bring the game to their classrooms and get their students rolling for initiative.