World of Tanks maker Wargaming pulls out of Russia and Belarus, leaves live service titles behind

Publisher Wargaming is leaving Russia and Belarus, joining the ranks of many other developers and game companies to cease doing business in or with either country. As Russia and Belarus continue their illegal military operations in Ukraine, Wargaming — who are mostly known for their popular titles World of Tanks and World of Warships — has made the decision to relocate their operations entirely. Wargaming is currently in the process of closing its offices in Russia and shutting down its Minsk studio in Belarus, pledging to support employees as they relocate.

The process officially began on March 31, and is neither easy nor something Wargaming would opt for under any other circumstances. The company expects to incur severe financial losses. For this wholesale corporate exodus from Russia and Belarus, Wargaming stated it will provide “as much severance and support as possible to employees affected by the change.” The company already undertook a similar set of measures at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine when the safety of its Kiyv employees was threatened by the invasion.

On the game side of things, Wargaming is transferring ownership of its tentpole titles to Russian developer and publisher Lesta Studio, stating that access to its games will be available in Russia and Belarus “during the transition period.” Lesta was until now owned by Wargaming, but that is no longer the case, as Wargaming also announced that its affiliation with the company is over. It is not clear whether Wargaming will retain any kind of stake in World of Tanks and World of Warships.