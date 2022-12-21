World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s 2023 roadmap includes new zones, raids, and more

Blizzard is looking to create a fresh start with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight after the controversial Shadowlands expansion. Much of the initial feedback for Dragonflight has been positive. Players are mostly having fun and seeing the expansion as a return to form with a lot of emphasis on making the world the main character once again. It looks as if the developers have been busy cooking up additions to this working formula, as Blizzard has recently posted a roadmap for 2023 that includes six content patches that aim to provide the typical new zones and raids while also updating holidays and adding more outdoor world content in between.

Image via Activision Blizzard

The public test realms for World of Warcraft have recently introduced players to a new cosmetic reward structure called the Trading Post. This allows players to earn a monthly currency for being subscribed and completing easy tasks to spend on rewards including mounts, pets, and unique transmog. 10.0.5 is also adding a new area called Primalist Tomorrow where players can experience new world content.

In the spring, Blizzard aims to take the story of Dragonflight back to the Evoker staring area of the Forbidden Reach for new story and world content. They are also finally releasing two new Heritage Armor quests for humans and orcs. The end of spring will see the first actual major content patch which will add an entire new zone and raid to mark the beginning of Season Two.

Over the summer and into the fall, there is going to be a new megadungeon similar to Return to Karazhan, Mechagon, and Tazevesh in previous expansions. They will also continue to update holiday content and add even more world content to the game. There will be additional story quests and even system updates in the fall as well.

Finally, the end of the year should see the release of another major content patch for the beginning of Season Three of Dragonflight. This will introduce the typical new raid and zone expected from a major content patch, though any further information is vague.

Related: The world of Azeroth has come back to life with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

This content map, if adhered to, is a great start to win back fans of the long running MMO. It harkens back to the Legion expansion’s content cycle, which players remember as the most consistent Blizzard has ever been with new World of Warcraft content. Now we just have to wait and see if they follow through on it.