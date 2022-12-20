How to get the Otto mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is at it again. Since Legion, a staple in the long-running MMO has been to add a few extremely secret mounts to the game and encrypt them to the point that curious players cannot figure out how to get them without lots of effort and exploring the world over time. Well, through much trial and error, the Ottuk mount Otto has finally been found in World of Warcraft thanks to the consistent determination of a secret-finding Discord server — here’s how you can do it yourself.

How to get the Aquatic Shades toy in World of Warcraft

The adventure begins by doing a lot of fishing, or simply getting lucky while fishing. Diligent fishers will notice that they can rarely fish up coins while fishing in the Dragon Isles. The first step of the journey is to use these coins to purchase an Immaculate Sac of Swog Treasures from The Great Swog at coordinates 82.2, 73.2 in Ohn’ahran Plains. This bag is guaranteed to contain the Aquatic Shades toy, which is needed to start the process to obtain Otto.

The Immaculate Sac of Swog Treasures costs one Gold Coin of the Isles, which is an extremely rare coin to fish up. Players that are unlucky can exchange 75 Copper Coins of the Isles for five Silver Coins of the Isles, which can then be further exchanged for a Gold Coin of the Isles.

Screenshot by Gampur

How to get the Empty Fish Barrel in World of Warcraft

Once you acquire the Aquatic Shades, you can put them on by using the toy. Next, head to The Waking Shore coordinates 19.6, 36.5. Here you will find an underwater “dive bar” called The Bubble Bath. There will be a dance pad here that you must stand on with your shades equipped to get a five-minute debuff “Dance, Dance ‘Til You’re Dead.” Wait five minutes to black out and you will spawn back on shore at the Hissing Grotto next to an empty barrel. Loot this barrel to obtain the item Empty Fish Barrel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get Frigid Floe Fish in World of Warcraft

The next leg of the journey will have you travel to three different areas of the Dragon Isles to fish for several different items of different quantities. The first fish you must acquire are Frigid Floe Fish, which are found in the sea around Iskaara Village in The Azure Span. You need 100 of these, and they are fished up relatively easily around the Tuskaar’s home. Once you have all 100, click your Empty Fish Barrel to turn it into a Half Full Fish Barrel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get the Calamitous Carp in World of Warcraft

Calamitous Carp are the next fish you need to get the mount. These are fished up in any lava flows around the Obsidian Citadel in The Waking Shores. They are slightly rarer than the previous fish, but you only need 25 of them. Once you get them all, click your Half Full Fish Barrel again to get an Almost Full Fish Barrel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get Kingfin, the Wise Whiskerfish in World of Warcraft

The final fish to snag is Kingfin, the Wise Whiskerfish from the open waters surrounding Algeth’ar Academy in Thaldraszus. This is a rare fish, and it might take some time to obtain. Using items that increase your Perception rating will help with the drop chance. Click your barrel one more time to get a Full Fish Barrel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to complete The Way to an Otto’s Heart quest in World of Warcraft

With all the fish acquired, all you must do now is take the barrel back to where you got it at coordinates 20.3, 39.7 in The Waking Shore. This will spawn Otto, who will offer the quest The Way to an Otto’s Heart, which you can turn back in to him immediately to receive the Otto mount. This might seem like simply another Ottuk mount, but players will soon find out that he can wear sunglasses to match your character if you mount him while using the Aquatic Shades toy.

This find was a monumental effort by the diligent people at the WoW Secret Finding Discord. They have proven time and time again that they are the masters of solving World of Warcraft’s hardest riddles.