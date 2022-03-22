World of Warcraft Shadowlands will get a fourth season with classic dungeons

Top MMO World of Warcraft has stayed popular with a steady stream of expansions, and the latest is getting another season of its own. Shadowlands is currently in the middle of its third season, but today, Blizzard confirmed a fourth.

Posting on the WoW forums, community manager Randy Jordan announced that Shadowlands Season Four is coming “later this year.” The new season will reward players with “a new higher tier of PvP gear, along with mounts and titles.” Reach the top rank, and you’ll receive the Eternal Gladiator title.

Season 4 will also “shake things up” for Mythic+ and raiding. Eight dungeons from the game’s four most recent expansions will be added to the pool. These include Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder, Tazavesh: So’leah’s Gambit, Operation Mechagon: Junkyard, Operation Mechagon: Workshop, Return to Karazhan: Lower, and Return to Karazhan: Upper. You can vote for the final two dungeons in a forum poll, which includes eight options from Warlords of Draenor. As of the time of this writing, Grimrail Depot and Iron Docks are in the lead.

Beyond Shadowlands, Blizzard is gearing up to announce the next WoW expansion. It will be revealed on April 19, about a month from now. Meanwhile, WoW Classic could be moving on to Wrath of the Lich King in the near future. Some files referencing the expansion were found in a datamine.