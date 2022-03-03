Wrath of the Lich King files spotted in World of Warcraft Classic, hinting at future update

World of Warcraft Classic is a great avenue for WoW players to time travel back to a simpler time for the MMO. That doesn’t mean the vanilla game is lacking updates, though. In fact, it looks like another expansion is on the way.

Spotted by MMO Champion, WoW Classic patch 2.5.4 contains lines of code labeled “Interface_Wrath.” These reference key bindings and character creation, but there’s only one piece of WoW history that prominently features the word “wrath.” Originally released in 2008, Wrath of the Lich King was the MMO’s second major expansion, taking players to the icy home of Arthas and his undead army. This code seems to indicate that the expansion is coming to Classic in the near future.

It would certainly make sense. The game’s first expansion, The Burning Crusade, was already brought back. When it arrived, players had the choice between remaining on the vanilla servers or moving ahead to Burning Crusade. We don’t know if the same choice will be offered if/when Wrath of the Lich King arrives, but MMO Champion believes these files won’t be surfaced until the 3.4.X client arrives, for what that’s worth.

Of course, modern World of Warcraft still receives plenty of updates too. The most recent is The Eternity’s End, which brings back tier sets and adds a new raid in an alien realm called Zereth Mortis.