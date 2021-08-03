World War Z: Aftermath swarms consoles and PC this September

Today it was confirmed that World War Z: Aftermath will launch this September. The expansion adds new missions, classes, and a boatload of additional gameplay features like a first-person mode and Horde Mode XL to the already packed game.

Aftermath launches on September 21 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Retail editions of the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be available on the same date, with the Nintendo Switch physical release following later this year. Unfortunately, there’s still no release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Aftermath, though publisher Saber Interactive has outlined previously that these versions will launch in 2022.

World War Z: Aftermath adds a glut of new content to the base game, including new classes such as the Vanguard, a character equipped with an electrified shield. Two new chapters with four missions each are also being added in addition to a first-person mode, making it possible to play the game in the most gruesome view to date. Finally, the update packs in Horde Mode XL, an endless wave-based mode that will push players beyond their zombie fighting limits.

Aftermath will be available as an upgrade for the base game or as a brand new version of the original that packages everything together. Details on pricing haven’t been revealed yet, but they will be over the coming weeks.