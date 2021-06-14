What is the release date for World War Z: Aftermath?

World War Z: Aftermath is the latest version of World War Z, adding new characters, missions, and an endless horde mode. The game will be available as an upgrade or a full release so that anyone can grab it for their preferred platform.

You’ll be able to get World War Z: Aftermath when it launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in late 2021. The title is also set to launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X in early 2022, bringing 4K 60 FPS visuals to the table in the most advanced version of World War Z yet.

World War Z: Aftermath will be priced at $39.99 for the full game, or $19.99 as an upgrade for those who already own World War Z. There’s also a deluxe edition priced at $49.99, but an upgrade is also available for $29.99.

The game will launch with two new locations, a few new characters to play as, and a host of new weapons to pick and up destroy hordes of infected with. After the initial release in late 2021, a new endless horde mode, Horde Mode XL, will be added as a free update. This will be the hardest challenge players can take on and will test even the most highly skilled in the community.