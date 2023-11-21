WoW Fans Highlight Major Community Issue As “Fragile Players” Can’t Take Constructive Criticism

WoW can sometimes get a reputation for being toxic, with players hurling abuse at each other over the most minor issues. That said, this can go the other way, and that same toxic behavior can make it hard to have any constructive conversations with players, as one Reddit user points out.

Related: World of Warcraft: The War Within – Release Date, Preorders, and Trailers

Player’s Stories Of Unsavory Players Showcase The Least Appealing Side Of The Community

Image via Blizzard

The popular post on Reddit by user u/Arkavien kickstarted the conversation, with them sharing their thoughts on some of the game’s less savory players when it comes to group activities such as Mythic + and Raiding, and their expereince with what they describe as “fragile players.”

In their post, they describe their expereince with players who, after receiving some constructive criticism or advice on mechanics or certain dungeons, would be quick to get aggressively defensive and, in some cases, a bit spiteful toward players. In their case, they had three stories to share, all seemingly from one night of playing, all of which had similar situations arise.

Following their post, countless players joined in to share their similar expereince and thoughts on the matter, including the game PvP modes. As expected, most of the comments are from players annoyed about this issue and bothered that this, as well as some overly toxic behavior, only serves to upset and ruin the expereince of other players. One user named u/Jaggiboi summed it up by saying, “Well, the fragility is also a side effect of the toxicity. In a highly toxic environment, even rather innocent communication can easily be interpreted as passive-aggressiveness, especially in chat-only comms.”

Other comments have players sharing some advice and pointers on dealing with these situations, but ultimately, it shouldn’t be so hard to talk with other players to do content effectively. Of course, not every player or situation is like this; plenty of good people want to help you improve or make sure things go smoothly when playing so everyone can benefit. At the end of the day, if you have to help someone out to play better, point out an issue politely, and be respectful, then you should do so.

Related: Everything We Know About WoW Classic: Cataclysm and Season of Discovery

Games are meant to be fun, and you can still enjoy doing high-end content while being a good player and person to others. It’s better to make a game everyone wants to play and improve at than scare players away.