WWE 2K22 gameplay trailer shows off new backstage area and entrances

To celebrate the upcoming Wrestlemania, WWE Games and 2K dropped a brand new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K22 that shows off a ton of unseen things like new areas backstage, new weapons to use, and a ton of new entrances.



About a minute and six seconds into the video, you can see a backstage brawl between former Champions Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley taking place in some kind of expanded backstage area. There’s an elevator, but it’s unclear whether it’s just visual or if we’ll be able to use it to go to different parts of the Arena. We can also see Bobby Lashley use a new weapon that hasn’t been seen before.

About a minute and twenty seconds into the video, we see a match between Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss where Ripley throws Bliss onto a table that is already set up on the outside. It’s unclear whether this is a special finish to a table match or just a brand new hype moment that you can use in any hardcore style match.

Gameplay isn’t the only thing to get an upgrade though as we also see several superstars throughout the video get some new flair for their entrances. We see the crown on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head, the singular glove for Seth Rollins, new facial hair for Brock Lesnar, and the sword used to activate Drew Mcintyre’s pyro.

For just a single second of the video, there’s a view of a match from the showcase mode Rey Mysterio versus Eddie Guerrero from WrestleMania 21. This year’s showcase mode is meant to celebrate the Master of the 619 and will surely be the way you acquire many classic arenas and superstars. WWE 2K22 is set to release for the Xbox family of consoles, the PlayStation family of consoles, and PC on March 11.