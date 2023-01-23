WWE 2K23 set to drop in March, featuring WarGames and an invisible superstar

Last year, 2K shifted the traditional release window of the WWE 2K franchise from the fall to spring. The arrangement will remain the same for this year’s iteration. Earlier today, the publisher announced the first information regarding WWE 2K23, including the release date, new features, and the cover star.

WWE superstar John Cena will be the cover star for WWE 2K23. The 16-time World Champion will grace the front cover of a WWE game for the first time since WWE 2K15. Cena, who has transitioned into a part-time performer due to his acting career, will be the central focus of this year’s game. Apart from being present in the roster, Cena will also act as an executive soundtrack producer for the title.

This year’s 2K Showcase will also focus on Cena’s over 20-year career in the WWE. It will feature seminal moments from Cena’s WWE career through in-game action and historical snippets like in 2K22. The game will also highlight Cena’s beginnings in OVW — the former developmental home for the WWF/E. Early versions of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and the Leviathan — the precursor to Batista — will all be a part of the 2K23 roster.

2K confirmed that familiar household names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Roman Reigns will be in the game. 2K23 will also see the return of the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes to WWE video games. Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022 after his stints with Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling.

Other features that will be added for WWE 2K23 include online multiplayer for MyFaction, more GMs and additional customization options — including larger match cards and multiple seasons — in MyGM, and the addition of the WarGames match. Players will compete in 3v3 and 4v4 action inside the two-ring setup.

WWE 2K23 will release on March 17 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and old-gen consoles. Players can pre-order a Standard edition, a Cross-Gen edition, and Deluxe and Icon editions.

The Deluxe and Icon editions will come with three days of early access beginning on March 14, and the Ruthless Aggression pack that will feature “The Prototype” John Cena and the aforementioned developmental versions of Batista, Orton, and Lesnar. Other edition pre-orders will come with singer Bad Bunny as a playable character.