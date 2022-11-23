Wrestling fans had to wait a bit after the chaotic release of WWE 2K20 by 2K and Visual Concepts. 2K shuttered the franchise for quite a while, but the publisher and developer took that time to rework the series. WWE 2K22 was the first release of the series since that much-maligned game, but now it’s time to look ahead to the future. WWE 2K23 may very well be on the horizon, but do we have a release date? Let’s go over what you need to know.

When is the release date of WWE 2K23?

As of this writing, we do not know when WWE 2K23 will be released worldwide.

Traditionally, WWE and 2K have released the yearly WWE 2K game during the fall. That was the case for many years, dating back to WWE’s partnership with THQ and Yuke’s. However, things changed after the franchise was put on a temporary hiatus after WWE 2K20.

2K took over two years to reboot the franchise, as Visual Concepts cleaned up the franchise’s core gameplay engine and added in new modes like MyGM and MyFaction. When the next game — WWE 2K22 — was released to the general public, it came out in March 2022. This was a change of direction from prior releases, but the date did align nicely with WWE’s annual WrestleMania event.

It is quite possible that 2K and the WWE do opt to release WWE 2K23 again in the spring. 2023 is expected to be an exciting year for wrestling fans who also love to play games. In addition to the expected yearly release of WWE 2K, AEW and THQ will be releasing AEW Fight Forever in 2023.