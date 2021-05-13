Xbox Game Pass adds Red Dead Online, Just Cause 4: Reloaded and more today

Anyone looking to game on a budget should know by now that Xbox Game Pass is one of the best services out there. Subscribers get to try out a ton of games, all without committing their own cash to them. If that wasn’t good enough, new games are always being added to the service, whether or not they’re developed by Xbox-owned studios. Case in point, today a handful of standout titles have been added to Xbox Game Pass, with some available on console, over the cloud, or on PC only.

Red Dead Online is the first new addition to Xbox Game Pass today. The standalone online component for Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available to Xbox Game Pass users on console or mobile devices. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD will also be available on console and PC, leaving mobile devices out. The two-part JRPG adventure originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita, and follows Tidus, who you may recognize from his iconic laugh.

Additionally, console, PC, and mobile Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be getting access to Just Cause 4: Reloaded and Psychonauts. The first is the latest in the Just Cause franchise and brings more of the destruction the series is known for with an environmental disaster twist. Psychonauts on the other hand is a classic platformer from the mind of Tim Schafer.

Finally, PC Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to Remnant: From the Ashes. For those that missed this title when it launched back in 2019, it’s essentially a blend of third-person shooter and Dark Souls mechanics.