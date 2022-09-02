Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family has gone into testing in Colombia and Ireland

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family has entered a testing phase in Colombia and Ireland, with future expansion potentially coming within the coming months. The service is a new way for five Xbox accounts to all be put under one plan and access Game Pass from their console, PC, or mobile device through cloud gaming. There is no limit to the game’s you can download or stream and all five accounts can play at the same time. In Colombia, it costs $49,990 and in Ireland it is €21.99 a month. There is no multi-month or annual option currently.

While the service is not currently available anywhere besides those two countries, we can get a pretty good idea of how it will work by translating the FAQ section of the Colombian store page for it.

One main account can invite up to four other accounts to share their Game Pass access as long as they are in the same region as the main account. People can join and leave a Friends & Family group up to two times within a year and the main account can invite up to eight within that time frame. The main account is the only one that will be billed, with auto payments set as default, but they can be disabled.

From the information above, setting up and maintaining an Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family subscription is similar to doing the same with Nintendo Switch Online’s family memberships. Microsoft had recently confirmed that a family membership for their highly praised subscription service was in the works, and the marketing logo for it had leaked earlier this week, so an announcement of the service starting to go into fruition is not entirely surprising.