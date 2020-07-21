Xbox Game Pass not coming to other consoles, says Phil Spencer

There have been multiple rumors around about chances that Xbox Game Pass could be coming to other consoles, but it doesn’t seem like it’s happening anytime soon.

According to Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s EVP at gaming, other consoles would not allow the “full Xbox experience” to happen, and this is why they’re not bringing it to PlayStation 4 or 5 and Nintendo Switch.

“The thing about other gaming console platforms is we’re not able to bring a full Xbox experience on those platforms,” Spencer told German website Game Star.

The reason behind that is “the other competitive platforms aren’t really that interested in having a full Xbox experience on their hardware.”

By “full Xbox experience,” to be clear, the head of Xbox means Xbox Live community, achievements, Game Pass, and first-party library “completely there.”

Of course, we can see why PlayStation or Nintendo would not be “interested” in something like that, as they would spread the Xbox word to their stronger userbases through their devices, instead of their own intellectual properties.

“In places where we have, like mobile phones like we’re doing now with xCloud coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate… what we’ve done with PC in bringing our full Xbox experience there,” he added, which is why Xbox supported the PC so easily.

Sure Xbox Game Pass is evolving so fast that nothing could be ruled out. As the yearly subscription to Xbox Live Gold has been discontinued, there’s speculation that it might take its place instead.

On top of that, it’s integrating the game streaming service Project xCloud for free by September, and discussions are also going on to bring xCloud on other platforms, even though that should mean Microsoft is talking to Apple to make the iOS support happen soon.