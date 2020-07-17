Xbox Games Showcase is 1-hour long, streams at 1080p

Microsoft has shared more details about the incoming Xbox Games Showcase, which is set to reveal a rush of Xbox Series X titles.

While the stream is said to be focusing on first-party productions, rumors also claim it’ll feature games from third parties alongside them.

New details reveal how long the showcase will be and at which resolution and frame rate it will be livestramed.

As revealed in a post from General Manager at Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg on Xbox Wire, the Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed at 1080p and 60fps.

“Immediately after” the show, players will get a chance to watch the VoD version of those trailers and gameplay videos on YouTube at 4K.

That is a similar solution to June’s PlayStation 5 reveal event and, considering COVID-19 restrictions and bandwidth restraints, that is not a surprise.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

On top of that, sharing the news on Twitter, Greenberg added that the show will be “about hour long” and that it will be “focused on games.”

Microsoft won’t talk about “business, devices or similar news, just games,” and that means Xbox Lockhart nor prices and release dates for both the Xbox Series X or S will be revealed in this occasion.

As for what people can expect from the show, “we’ll be giving you a closer look at the future of gaming with the Xbox Games Showcase, including world premieres and updated looks at some of the games we’ve already revealed,” said the marketing GM on Xbox Wire.

“And yes, that includes your first-ever look at campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite,” he confirmed.

It had been previously confirmed that the next game in the Halo franchise would have been revealed at the event, with a focus on the story mode.

Among the unannounced games that should be at the event, there’s a chance we’ll get a first look at the debut game from first-party studio The Initiative.

Xbox Games Showcase airs on Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT.