Xbox Series X price reportedly won’t be revealed during July Games Showcase

According to reports, Xbox Series X’s price won’t be revealed during its July Games Showcase presentation. Following an announcement that an Xbox Games Showcase livestream will take place on July 23, fans began to speculate that Microsoft might reveal the cost of their next-generation console.

According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, though, Microsoft only plans to show off its potential launch lineup of games.

Responding to Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, Warren revealed that the upcoming livestream would solely focus on the games coming to Xbox Series X.

no, just games — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 6, 2020

Warren has previously revealed what the Xbox Series X’s specifications will be, so there’s no reason to doubt his latest snippet of information. With no rumors about a potential price point having leaked ahead of the livestream, there’s even more reason to believe that we won’t be told how much Xbox Series X will cost later this month.

The official Xbox Twitter account revealed that Microsoft’s next presentation will take place on Thursday, July 23, at 9am PT. The event will be the first time we’ve seen anything significant about Halo Infinite since its E3 2019 teaser trailer, although we know that The Banished, the antagonists in Halo Wars 2, will turn up in some capacity.

Other Xbox Series X console exclusives are likely to be shown, too, including Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga and Scorn. Expect a few unannounced titles to be debuted during the presentation, which forms part of Geoff Keighley’s digital Summer Game Festival.