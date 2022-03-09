Xbox March update improves Quick Resume, adds Share Button remapping

March is here, and Xbox’s monthly update is making some nice quality-of-life changes. The last we heard, the update was reportedly removing the ability to share clips directly on Twitter, so it’s good to know what’s being added versus taken away.

First listed on the Xbox blog post is the option to pin games to Quick Resume. You can have two pins at a time, so you’ll need to swap one out if you make a third selection. According to the write-up, pins will only go away “if you manually remove them or if a game takes a mandatory update.” It’s another handy way to juggle the multiple games you might find yourself invested in.

Along with Quick Resume improvements comes the ability to remap the Share Button. If you’d rather have it perform other actions, you can do so. The Share Button can be reconfigured to mute your TV, open your friends and achievements lists, and do other actions. The blog post also recommends checking the Xbox Accessories app, as Elite and Adaptive controllers have also been updated.

The last big part of the update is an audio wizard. Xbox consoles offer a wide range of sound options, ranging from simple stereo to Dolby Surround to Dolby Atmos. If you’re not sure which one is for you, then the audio setup option in the settings menu ought to be a big help.

This won’t be the last of Microsoft’s updates to the Xbox. The company is constantly looking for ways to improve its gaming experiences across consoles, as well as PC and mobile. Keyboard and mouse support is next up for Xbox Cloud Gaming, in fact.