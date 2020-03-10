Xbox Series X details to be revealed on March 18

Microsoft has announced its plans to share content previously set to be revealed at GDC 2020, which was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and those also include Xbox Series X and Project xCloud.

On March 17 and 18, the platform owner will be “live-streaming content that we planned to share at this year’s Game Developers Conference,” it revealed in a description of the event, set to air on Mixer.

“Starting at 10:00 am PT on the 17th, come learn about the latest cloud and game development technologies from Microsoft,” the description adds.

While the schedule features content not related to video games, it’s also including a hour-long block from 11:40 to 12:40am titled “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming” for the second day of livestreams.

This panel could be the occasion to reveal more information about technological achievements Microsoft is aiming at with its next generation console, together with its cloud gaming service releasing worldwide in 2020.

Information that could be disclosed as part of this conference could be about enhancements for already existing Xbox One games brought to the new console; EVP Phil Spencer has already checked them for Gears 5, and provided very positive feedback.

Xbox is working on a rather different way of revealing content about its next-generation platform, which is also including sharing technical specifics of Xbox Series X through blog posts.

E3 2020 in June is also expected to be a major cornerstone in Microsoft’s strategy in introducing players to its next console, as the platform owner will be hosting its usual media briefing that will be detailed shortly.