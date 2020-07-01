Xbox Series X first-party showcase to take place in July

A post on Twitter from VentureBeat‘s Jeff Grubb indicates that an event that will showcase upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios will take place in three weeks.

The tweet, which included an image of a list of upcoming game events, revealed that an event that will showcase first-party Xbox games will take place on July 23. If accurate, the showcase will take place during the week of the Xbox Summer Game Fest, which was announced earlier today.

VGC backed up Grubb’s report, as sources told the outlet that this date is, in fact, accurate. VGC is also reporting that the showcase will reportedly feature the first gameplay footage of Halo: Infinite, and the event will also include some third-party developers as well.

In addition, VGC reported that the first game from The Initiative studio, which was founded in 2018 by veteran game creatives for the God of War, Uncharted and Tomb Raider series, will also be unveiled during the showcase event.