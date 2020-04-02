Xbox Series X lineup to be “a sustained stream,” won’t have “eight games launched on one day”

Xbox Series X is set to have “a sustained stream” of games, according to executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer.

During a recent interview with IGN, Spencer revealed that the platform owner is taking a different approach compared to the past when it comes to the launch lineup of the next-gen console.

Xbox Series X is not going to provide customers with “eight games launched on one day,” but a more “sustained” flow of releases that will keep the console relevant for more and more time.

“For the momentum of the platform, it’s not about any one day; it’s about a sustained stream of great games coming from our first party and our third-party partners,” Spencer said.

“It doesn’t really help somebody to have eight games launched on one day, and I think you can phase those out,” he added.

Some of the next-gen games revealed by Microsoft, as of now, include Rare’s Everwild, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga Hellblade II, and 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, whose release could be put at risk due to the COVID-19 emergency.

More are set to be revealed soon, as “we know games are what people play. You don’t play variable-rate shading; you don’t play ray tracing, you play the games that use those technologies.”

The company is “definitely going to be leaning into the games talk now” that it has disclosed all the details involving the technical side of Xbox Series X.

“A vast majority of what we’re going to be talking about going forward, and frankly our third parties want to talk about as well, is the great games,” he added.

Xbox is hosting a digital event around June so that it can replace the traditional E3 media briefing now that this year’s showcase has been canceled.

In that occasion, we should learn more about the pricing adopted for the console, and at least some of the next-gen titles in development at Xbox Game Studios.