Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the conclusion of developer Monolith Softs Xenoblade trilogy. A complete expansion pass was announced alongside its release date announcement. A handful of features and the official Expansion Pass were reported during the initial announcement, but specific details about the first volume and its contents were announced via Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account.

Related – All content included in Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s expansion pass

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Vol.1 details

image via Nintendo

Volume 1 of a planned four volumes has been detailed in full. This pack is launching alongside the game’s official launch date on July 29. The first volume will include the following content.

Expansion Pass Volume 1 Content

These items are slated to release July 29.

A collection of helpful items.

Color variations for existing outfits.

A collection of accessories.

Character accessories are helpful pieces of gear that any playable character can equip by any playable character. Two color variations were shown for Noah and Mio, the two main protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

image via Nintendo

These color variants replace the default character colors with a matching dark blue aesthetic. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will allow players to swap out outfits and color variations without affecting each character’s actual armor.

Expansion Pass Volume 2 Content

In the same Tweet chain, Nintendo also revealed more details on the second volume due before the end of this year.

This wave of DLC contains the following content:

Challenge Battle mode against difficult enemies.

A new hero character and accompanying quests.

New character outfits.

A silhouette was posted alongside the announcement, showing a hero with distinct features. Heroes are powerful characters that can be recruited into your party via special quests in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They will occupy the seventh and final character slot in your party.

The complete expansion pass will can be pre-ordered for $29.99. It will include four separate packs, including a major story expansion slated for late 2023.