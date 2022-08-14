Yet another Avatar: The Last Airbender game has leaked

According to a listing on Amazon Japan, a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game titled Avatar: Quest for Balance is close to release.

The Avatar franchise, not to be confused with the movie franchise of the same name by James Cameron, has struggled with its video game adaptations. The pair of console games, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Burning Earth, received middling reviews at best and were mainly known for being easy ways to grind out Achievements and Trophies.

In addition to learning about the mobile game Avatar: Generations launching in four countries, we also found out the fact that four other projects based on the IP were in the works. Quest for Balance could very well be one of those unannounced projects.

According to the store page, this will be a new console game listed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 with a release date of November 8. The only other information the page reveals is that the game is either being published or developed by GameMill, who recently put out the platform fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl that did feature characters from both Avatar TV series.

If true, this would be the first console Avatar game since 2014’s Legend of Korra game developed by PlatinumGames. While that game had a decent combat system, it very much suffered from a limited development budget and time constraints. Considering there are big plans to revive this series with other games and media, it makes sense that one of these projects would be a full console release, though we are hesitant to believe a November 8 release date is true when the game hasn’t even been officially revealed.