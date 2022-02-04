Yoko Taro’s RPG Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden releases in February

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is a standalone title by NieR series creator Yoko Taro set within the Voice of Cards universe. Square Enix’s card-based RPG was first announced during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct and now the second game will release nearly five months later. It’s being developed by the same creative team that worked on the Nier and Drakengard series.

It plays out similarly to The Isle Dragon Roars, where the entire story is presented through cards. From the world and landscape to the characters you meet along your journey, everyone and everything is represented by a detailed and colorful card. Players can even roll dice to fight enemies and determine if they succeed or fail in completing a specific goal.

The Forsaken Maiden takes place on a chain of islands protected by a group known as the Maidens. The setting will see players explore the high seas as they travel with Laty, who failed to become a maiden. It’s also not a direct sequel to The Isle Dragon Roars, so players can play either without worrying about spoils.

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden will be available digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 17, 2022.