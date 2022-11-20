You can use two controllers to run faster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This isn’t Sonic. Nope, it’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, although there’s a clear-cut way to run just as fast as your favorite blue hedgehog. I’m not talking about pumping up Miraidon with tons of sandwiches and upgrades, either. In Scarlet and Violet, a buggy mess that has stormed the internet with glitches and performance issues galore, now has one bug that can at least benefit the player. It takes some slight setup, but you can actually use two controllers to run even faster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This was discovered by Reddit user u/hamsterhead64, who demonstrates the bug with a video. The user plugs in two controllers, which allows the character to travel twice as fast and traverse a long distance in a short time. The post reasoned that the inputs from the controllers just add up, recording the inputs as double movement, allowing the character to travel faster.

Related: The Pokémon community expresses disappointment in the lack of hairstyle inclusivity in Scarlet and Violet

Apparently in the new pokemon, if you plug in two controllers at once you can run twice as fast. Like you hold both joysticks and it just… adds the speed



these devs had NO TIME lmao pic.twitter.com/q8ydxd9iub — Muno (@munosnail) November 20, 2022

This does not seem to work when you add more than two controllers, which means this is as fast as you can run without your Ride Pokémon. Some Redditors are even theorizing that this method could be used to complete speed runs of the game, assuming Game Freak won’t patch this in the future. Presumably, this trick would also make you run faster with your Ride Pokémon.

There are a ton of bugs present in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and some of them aren’t so beneficial to the players. While the games may have a strong core, the community is certainly in an uproar over the performance issues and general lack of polish. This bug can technically make gameplay a little more pleasant if you are especially dexterous, but it does admittedly lean into the lack of refinement that fans are deriding the game over. But you can’t say these bugs aren’t a little funny.