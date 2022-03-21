YouTuber discovers a new secret in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt seven years after its release

Seven years after the initial release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the community is still uncovering hidden secrets. Following some of the development team behind the game hinting to YouTuber xLetalis the details of one of its final secrets, they set to work trying to figure out what that secret was. The answer demonstrates the depth of this title and the lengths to which some people will go to find an answer.

As reported by IGN, the secret that xLetalis uncovered is linked to Vivienne, an NPC that Geralt encounters in one of the many quests throughout his journey in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The end of the quest can end in one of two ways. If you choose to remove Vivienne’s curse, which we won’t spoil here, then Geralt mentions that she likely only has seven years left to live.

In his video, xLetalis shows that Vivienne dies precisely seven years after Geralt removes the curse. She goes about her day-to-day routine for that entire time, but she walks to the center of her room and drops dead on the final day. Lead Quest Designer for CD Project Red Philipp Weber commented on how poetic it is that this seven-year easter egg was found seven years after the game’s release.

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

However, this secret isn’t without its issues. Vivienne’s character model is bugged in the YouTuber’s video, indicating that it could be broken or little testing was performed to ensure it worked. This NPC can also get stuck in the wrong location in the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, indicating that something may be missing and that this secret is incomplete. Finally, xLetalis used console commands to get seven years of in-game time to pass to discover this secret, which means that it may function correctly if that time passes naturally.