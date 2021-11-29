Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 upgrades expected early next year, “major expansion” incoming for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3’s long-awaited next-generation upgrades are set to debut in Q1 2022 and Q2 2022, respectively, according to CD Projekt Group’s Q3 2021 earnings report published Monday. A presentation by CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz further revealed that the company has plans to develop a “major expansion” for Cyberpunk 2077 in the future.

Nielubowicz stated that the team assigned to work on this upcoming expansion has been expanded “with each passing month,” and that the company is working on other unannounced projects as well.

Delays for the next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were initially announced last month, with the former being set for Q1 2022 and the latter debuting later in Q2. The company’s latest earnings report seems to indicate that the updates are still on pace as 2021 comes to a close.

Despite a controversial launch brought on by various technical issues, Cyberpunk 2077 seems poised to bounce back roughly a year after its initial launch. The game is currently a top seller during Steam’s Autumn Sale, and further recently acquired over 20,000 positive reviews on the platform, according to the product’s Steam page. This seems to track with CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński’s claim that “Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game” in the future, but whether the company sticks the landings on Cyberpunk’s next-generation upgrade and its DLC will likely be large factors in whether the title acquires that perception or not.