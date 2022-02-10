YouTuber unravels bombastic secret ability for Apex Legends’ Mad Maggie

Thanks to the recent launch of Apex Legends’ Season 12, players now have the chance to unlock and use new legend Mad Maggie and her almost too aggressive moveset. From launching wrecking balls to setting enemies on fire, the character certainly has some scary abilities on hand. As if they were threatening enough, one player has apparently already discovered an unspoken brutal move by combining two of her attacks.

In gameplay posted on YouTube, user Skeptation has revealed that Apex Legends players can actually attach Mad Maggie’s fire-dispersing Riot Drill to her Wrecking Ball Ultimate ability to deal mass amounts of damage to anyone in its blazing path. The YouTuber explains this is possible by shooting the drill onto the wrecking ball immediately after using the ultimate ability. In result, it is shown to create a bouncing fire ball that does a repeated 28 damage to any enemy on impact.

via Skeptation’s YouTube channel

Skeptation also notes the move does “significant damage while it travels,” as enemies who are in its path are set on fire. The video shows these enemies taking about 50 damage in total until the wrecking ball’s effects stop. In all likelihood, this revelation will definitely change what players think of the new legend, as this essentially doubles the power of her abilities. That being said, Mad Maggie fans can only hope this strange combination of attacks doesn’t get patched in the future.

Related: How to play Mad Maggie in Apex Legends – best tips for succeeding with her abilities