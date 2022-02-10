How to play Mad Maggie in Apex Legends – best tips for succeeding with her abilities

There may be way more offensive-minded characters than defensive in Apex Legends, and the addition of Mad Maggie only tips the scale even more. Despite this fact, one cannot help but embrace the fast, chaotic moveset of the legend, with each of her three abilities being capable of ending enemies in just seconds. Those just starting out with Maggie may find these attacks rather simplistic, but each actually holds secrets and strategies that make this Salvo rebel an excellent choice.

Best ways to use Warlord’s Ire

Although Maggie’s Warlord’s Ire passive is technically one ability, it provides two major bonuses to the character. Firstly, any enemy the character damages highlights them in red for a short period of time for you and your squad-mates. In addition, it also gives Maggie more speed while carrying a shotgun. Thus, one strategy worth trying is rushing any group of enemies with your team and placing small amounts of damage into each with something like a EVA-8 or Peacekeeper. In turn, your team will know where every opponent is located, which certainly does more than level the playing field.

For those who play at a slower pace, especially in these situations, it may be best to use a sniper instead, and allow your team to run toward enemies without you. Each sniper shot landed won’t only outline the targets’ locations, but will leave them more focused on you rather than the teammates headed their direction.

Best ways to use Riot Drill

The tactical Riot Drill works as a device that exudes fire through just about anything — even Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection. In most cases, you should be activating this when opponents use doors or small objects for cover, especially with it being capable of knocking them down. Although it isn’t as exciting, the drill can also work as a short-term blockade, as it can be placed on doors to stop others from entering your building. With the ability lasting for ten seconds, it should buy you enough time to either charge your shield or ready up a grenade for when the enemies eventually barge in.

Best ways to use Wrecking Ball

Think of Maggie’s Wrecking Ball ultimate ability as a gigantic stun grenade that also happens to deal 20 damage on contact. On top of that, the ball will release about a dozen speed boosting pads as it rolls along. With it having three different uses, there are countless strategies for you use the Wrecking ball to your advantage. For one, you can combine Warlord Ire’s speed boost with the ball’s booster pads to lend you a fast pace of play you could previously only get with Octane.

Secondly, the ultimate ability makes for a perfecti start to any close-range battle between squads. If aimed correctly, the Wrecking Ball can roll into multiple enemies at once, stunning and damaging each for up to 10 seconds — leaving your team with a major head start in the fight. However, the Wrecking Ball is most effective when paired with Octane’s Launch Pad. It definitely sounds bizarre, but aiming the ability directly onto the pad will spend it flying like a cannon ball. The odds of it hitting opponents are probably very slim, but this will create a long line of speed boosters between you and its landing spot.

Related: Everything we know about the new Control LTM in Apex Legends: Defiance