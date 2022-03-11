Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel surpasses 20 million downloads, new Solo Mode content out now to celebrate

Japanese development studio Konami has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has surpassed 20 million downloads since its launch on January 19. In just under two months over 20 million people have downloaded the free-to-play card game based on manga and anime. To celebrate reaching the milestone, a new Solo Mode Gate has opened for everyone to play through.

It wasn’t long ago that the free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was breaking the ten million download mark. The game has gone from strength to strength since and to celebrate passing the 20 million download milestone, a new Solo Mode story with gameplay missions that feature “The Weather Painters” Deck Type has been added.

Everyone has access to the new Weather Painters Solo Mode Gate and its many new rewards right now. The new content is free for everyone on all platforms and brings more story missions to play through and new chances to unlock cool new cards to add to your deck.

With Konami actively pursuing cheaters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and the new Solo Mode content that’s available now, it’s as good a time as any to jump in. Remember, too, that the 1000 gems login bonus is available for all players who log in up until March 31.