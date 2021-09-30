Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to Release in Winter 2021

Konami has announced a Winter 2021 release window for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, an upcoming digital version of its ever-popular card game. Though Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was announced in 2020, the game was unveiled by Konami in July 2021 alongside two other Yu-Gi-Oh! entries—Switch game Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel and mobile title Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel.

On top of a release date announcement, the English-translated TGS livestream gave viewers a glimpse at more of the UI systems, a rundown of Solo Mode, and a full Pendulum duel. A large part of the presentation focused on Scenarios in Solo Mode, which features stories independent of PVP. The presenters also regularly reinforced the 4K graphics and stunning art/animations that players have never seen before in a Yu-Gi-Oh! game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will focus on the original-card-game and trading-card-game elements of Yu-Gi-Oh!, a point discussed by senior producer Kenichi Kataoka earlier this year. Unlike Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links that center more on the story and anime characters, Master Duel is meant for hardcore fans of the OCG and TCG. Players will be able to duel with Master Rules in an online PVP environment, and the game will be supported with regular tournaments and events.

Though a firm release date remains unclear, Konami now intends to launch the game in Winter 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android devices.