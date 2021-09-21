Zarude is coming to Pokémon Go to celebrate the release week of Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle

Niantic announced that the mythical Pokémon Zarude from Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to Pokémon Go. This release is part of Pokémon Go celebrating Secrets of the Jungle making its global debut on Netflix on Friday, October 8.

Zarude will be part of a limited-time Special Research. The Special Research will be made available starting October 1 at 10 AM local time. It will last until October 10 at 8 PM local time. Zarude is a dark and grass-type Pokémon who is labeled as the Rogue Monkey Pokémon. A special Zarude with a pink cape is the star of Secrets of the Jungle.

During this time frame, Pokémon related to Secrets of the Jungle will become more likely to spawn in the wild. These Pokémon include Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, and, if players are lucky, a Larvitar.

Pokémon who make an appearance in the film will also be a part of the raids. Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus, Rufflet, and the returning Explorer Pikachu will appear in one-star raids. Explorer Pikachu is a special costumed Pikachu with an explorer’s hat and strap. There’s also a better-than-average chance for players to encounter a shiny Rufflet. Players will encounter Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo, and Flygon in three-star raids.

Completing Field Research tasks at PokéStops will lead to special encounters with Audino and Rufflet. Shiny Rufflet could also potentially spawn during these encounters. Players can get new free avatar items like Adventure Hat and Wailmer Water Bottle at the Style Shop.

Team Rocket’s Jessie and James also return during this event. Players will come across Jessie and James if they find the duo’s Meowth Balloon floating around. Jessie and James will only be around until October 15 at 10 AM local time.