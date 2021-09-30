How to battle Jessie and James in Pokémon Go – What is their spawn rate?

Jessie and James have returned to cause trouble in Pokémon Go. Previously, they made their debut when Team Rocket first introduced balloons and were taking over the skies, making it easier for trainers to enter battles against the evil organization and its leaders. Now, these two have returned to the game alongside the Secrets of the Jungle event. There are two ways to encounter these two while playing the game.

If you’re looking to battle against Jessie and James, you need to look for the Meowth-shaped balloon to appear in the air, or you need to take a snapshot and have these two photo bomb the photograph you take. Of the two, the snapshot approach is much easier, but it is limited.

The Meowth balloon one takes the place of the Team Rocket balloons, so if a Team Rocket balloon appears and you defeat it, you’ll have to wait for the timer to send another one. Eventually, you should encounter a Meowth balloon in-game. The Team Rocket balloons appear every three hours, so make sure to refresh your game to see if it’ll appear.

The Meowth balloon shares the same spawn timer as the traditional Team Rocket balloon that can appear, so you can expect to have a chance of seeing it every six hours.