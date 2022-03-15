Zero Escape debuts on Xbox this month with Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, launching on Xbox Game Pass

In addition to the major first party games, Xbox Game Pass also frequently tosses in lesser-known titles to open them up to a wider audience. Sometimes they’re older games, but sometimes they’re brand new to the platform. Later this month, Zero Escape is making its Xbox debut through Game Pass.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games launches on Xbox Game Pass on March 22 for PC, the Cloud, and consoles. The games have been on PC before, but this marks the first time the visual novel series is making an appearance on an Xbox console.

The series, which is developed by Spike Chunsoft, originally launched in 2009 with Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors on the Nintendo DS. The franchise has since gone on to feature two additional entries, along with making the transition to PC and PlayStation platforms.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games is a bundle that features the first two installments with remastered visuals and enhancements. For example, The Nonary Games added voice acting to Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors for the first time.

The Zero Escape games are different from visual novels they may be compared to such as Danganronpa because of the style of puzzle solving. The core gameplay revolves around escape room sequences, which is something you don’t typically see tied to narrative-driven experiences.