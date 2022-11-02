Bendy and the Dark Revival continues the beloved indie horror franchise in a new trailer

Developers Joey Drew Studios has released a new trailer for the long-awaited second installment to the Bendy franchise. The follow-up to the initial 2017 release will be entitled Bendy and the Dark Revival, and, based on the teaser, it promises more of the same spine-chilling and nightmare-inducing moments established by the first entry.

The game’s setting will be different from the previous title, and it will also feature a new central character named Audrey. Additionally, the areas exhibited throughout the video indicate that its world will be much wider than Bendy and the Ink Machine.

Although the main protagonist is different this time, the trailer still shows her possessing unique supernatural abilities that allow her to navigate the paranormal world that she has unfortunately become a part of. A variety of possible allies and enemies that could be encountered in the game were also shown, including the infamous and titular character, Bendy the Devil.

The animation displayed in the preview shows a more detailed character and environment design reminiscent of BioShock’s art style. Snippets of its gameplay suggest that the same combat and stealth mechanics used to explore and progress throughout the previous title will be retained for the second entry.

Towards the latter part of the trailer, the Steam release date for Bendy and the Dark Revival was shown as being slated for November 15. Unfortunately, PlayStation and Xbox users may have to wait a little longer because console launch dates still need to be specified. It’s currently unclear, however, whether a mobile version will be available for Bendy and the Dark Revival since no announcement has been made yet regarding this platform.