Blizzard survey hints at a possible reforging of Warcraft 3: Reforged

Blizzard may be planning a relaunch of one of its biggest titles based on a recent survey that was sent out to subscribers. Warcraft 3: Reforged, a reimagining of the classic strategy title that elevated the franchise to unimaginable heights, will seemingly be the target of this possible update.

According to a post created on Warcraft Tavern, writer Mila Grish wrote about the possibility of an upcoming revamp due to the survey questions they had answered recently. Instead of the usual questions about user experience, most of the inquiries centered around Warcraft 3: Reforged.

Additionally, Grish had also attached screenshots of the survey in question, which revealed that most of it had indeed contained queries that were mainly concerned with the remade strategy title. Most of the questions were seemingly included to gather more information about the amount of players that were familiar with the entry and player opinions on important in-game features.

The most important part of the survey, however, was a question that mentioned the words “soft relaunch,” indicating that it seemingly is already in the works. Grish went on to mention that even though Reforged had been released three years earlier, many of the elements that made it popular are still missing to this day. Custom maps, custom campaigns, clans, ranked ladder, and automated tournaments are just a few of the missing features that fans of the franchise continue to look for.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet at the time of writing, multiple questions revolving around Warcraft 3: Reforged can’t merely be a coincidence. If this remake does end up getting released, it will hopefully address all of the issues and omissions that currently plague it.