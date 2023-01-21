Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite questline nears its conclusion with new story teaser

Genshin Impact’s ongoing event The Exquisite Night Chimes follows the game’s third Lantern Rite festival in Liyue, and in amongst the festivities there are some remarkably emotional scenes. Hoyoverse is giving some hints to those who haven’t yet tackled today’s event story quest, A Single Harmony for an Irreplaceable Soul, by releasing one of the cutscenes on its YouTube channel.

The scene in question comes towards the end of the quest, as the adeptus Cloud Retainer explains the identity of the mysterious woman that the Traveler and Paimon have been hunting down on behalf of a musician from Fontaine. In beautiful storybook-style animation, the story follows the lives of Cloud Retainer herself, the adepti Guizhong, and Streetward Rambler, the latter of whom is known to players as Madame Ping, the little old lady who gifts them the Serenitea Pot.

The appearance of Guizhong in particular has been a particular point of discussion for the Genshin Impact community for some time. As an adeptus of Liyue, her presence is felt across the region, occasionally mentioned in dialogue with the other adepti and lending her name to parts of the landscape like the Guizhong ballista encountered in the Liyue Archon questline. But her face has never been shown before, until today. Many fans were thrilled to discover that the character was not only a sensitive and cheerful soul but also a talented mechanist, and to see the impact she had on other characters like Cloud Retainer and Madame Ping in person.

The Lantern Rite questline may be drawing to a conclusion, but there’s still plenty of time to play the event’s minigames and earn prizes. One reward not to be missed is the opportunity to invite one of the Liyue 4-star characters to join your team, and luckily players will have until February 6 to do so.