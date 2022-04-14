Scarlet Nexus has hit 2 million players worldwide

Bandai Namco Studios has announced that Scarlet Nexus has reached 2 million players across the world. The news was revealed on the Japanese Scarlet Nexus Twitter account, detailing that over one million copies, both physical and digital, were sold on storefronts.

The developer also specifically thanked the success they have received on Xbox and PC Game Pass, which helped them reach the 2 million player milestone. Alongside the announcement, the team shared a commemorative artwork of the OSF members in celebration of the achievement.

『Celebration mode: ON🔺』#SCARLETNEXUS has reached 2 million players worldwide, including loyal fans on Xbox and PC Game Pass.



Thank you very much for supporting the OSF. pic.twitter.com/Itvcxj6Eem — Scarlet Nexus (@scarlet_nexus) April 14, 2022

Scarlet Nexus is Bandai Namco’s latest big investment in video game IP. It was released in June of last year to positive reviews and even got an anime following its launch. The company has yet to announce a sequel to the Japanese Action-RPG, but it is relatively rare for games of its specific genre to reach this achievement in sales which could be seen as a good sign for fans.

Bandai Namco’s other big Japanese Role Playing Game from last year, Tales of Arise, also hit impressive numbers getting 1.5 million copies sold worldwide only two days after its launch in September 2021, making it the fastest-selling entry in the franchise.

For those interested, Scarlet Nexus is still available on Xbox and PC Game Pass if you want to try it out.