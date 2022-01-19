Rainbow Six Extraction — Review-in-progress

Rainbow Six Extraction is a tight tactical shooter that doesn’t hold your hand as it throws you into situations with dozens of horrific aliens that want to murder you. Much like its PvP cousin, Rainbow Six Siege, the only way to succeed is by working with the other players you’re matched up with. But you’ll have to go through a trial by fire before you truly appreciate how the systems work.

You don’t know what you’re dealing with

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game borrows the gameplay loop that worked for Left 4 Dead and adds to it with the signature brand of realism and difficulty that only Team Rainbow can bring. Each match tasks up to three players fighting their way through a map split up with airlocks into three areas with their own very different objectives. The twist is that in each area of the map, there’s an extraction zone, so the team can leave having completed one or two objectives, or push forward to try to do more at the risk of losing it all.

Progression is earned from each mission, though you gain more for getting out alive, making the option to extract early a tempting one. Everything from your profile level and Operators, to gear, skills, and weapons can be upgraded with new options as you level up. This makes it easy to justify jumping into just one more round, but even completing a single objective can take around fifteen minutes if you’re extremely careful.

Rainbow Six Extraction pulls 18 of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operators into the fray and breathes new life into them before forcing you to use them to kill the game’s primary antagonist, the Archaeans. These aliens have popped up out of nowhere and are trying to take over the world. That is until React (the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team) stepped in to contain them. There’s a lovely vibe similar to The Losers in the game because you’re saddled with the rejects from Rainbow Six Siege but tasked with saving the world.

Operators like Tachanka and Pulse who rarely get picked in Siege are front and center here, proving their worth against the alien scum. Abilities and gadgets have barely changed between the two games, giving a sense of continuity in the Tom Clancy game universe. That continuity is somewhat stripped away by the fact that you’re killing aliens, though.

The Archaean menace comes in all shapes and sizes, from bloating exploding creatures that run on all fours and humanoid enemies that fire projectiles, to the Apex that floats around summoning minions and the Proteans, which are gooey versions of the Operators you bring into battle.

Tight gunplay and a superb tactical experience

Screenshot by Gamepur

With years of experience from Rainbow Six Siege, the developers have done a great job creating a shooter that feels fun to play but also offers a level of realism in a completely unrealistic setting. The weapons you fire feel real, backed up by the angles through which you can move to shoot them. Likewise, the gadgets you’ll gain access to have evolved somewhat to tackle alien foes, such as a deployable shield formed of energy, but there are many grounded options like grenades that make you feel like a real task force going in to deal with something otherworldly.

Interestingly, the abilities that made the Operators fall out of favor in Siege make them stand out in Extraction. Sledge’s unique power to create doors through walls is a tactical advantage in a PvE setting, and Tachanka’s turret is a welcome sight instead of something you dread using. There’s no doubt that this is a game that’s designed for Siege fans, but there’s something for everyone to enjoy just from trying out abilities alone.

One aspect that’s both a blessing and a curse is the strong need for communication. Missions are much easier if you can speak to your teammates, though there are enough non-verbal indications to use that it’s not essential. The game shines when you’re playing with two others and continuously talking and assessing the situation though, something that sadly, might fall by the wayside over the course of time.

Steep learning curve

Screenshot by Gamepur

This game is difficult, and it doesn’t give you much in the way of handholding. After a brief set of tutorial missions, you’re thrown in the deep end, and you’ll probably drown on your first attempt. Extraction is far from a shooter you can drop in and out of — it’s one you need to master and build mastery over if you want to be able to tackle the endgame.

Each mission provides meaningful feedback in experience, and successful completions allow you to heal Operators that have lost health in previous attempts. The game also has a unique take on player death. Should you be downed twice in a mission, your teammates will need to extract your body, but they could continue without you. If your body isn’t extracted, you’ll need to rescue the Operator the next time you enter the map, and you can’t use that Operator until you do.

This added punishment makes you think twice about running into the fray or doing something stupid. It’s a consequence that makes you respect your team more because you don’t want to burden them or have to work extra hard the next time you play. We suspect that this may not sit well with some players though, and it may cause them to move away from the game fairly early on.

Rainbow Six Extraction is an online-only game with many levels to grind through and a lot of gear, Operators, and maps to unlock, not to mention the expansive endgame. This review in progress covers our thoughts on the game based on the time we’ve had with it, but it will be updated with our final verdict once we’ve had more time to play the game with its fans from launch day, and experience the endgame with the number of players it was intended to have.