5 PlayStation franchises that should get the Hollywood movie treatment

PlayStation has hit it big with Uncharted in the box office, so it only makes sense that more of the company’s video game properties will make it to the silver screen. From riveting adventures like Horizon Zero Dawn to the grim gothic world of Bloodborne, there is a lot that PlayStation can present to an audience unfamiliar with games.

Bloodborne

Image via PlayStation

When From Software originally released Bloodborne, players were absorbed by the dark, gothic atmosphere of Yharnam. It moved players with its hideous beasts, tall and scary buildings, and overall evil vibe. It’s the perfect setting for a horror-action film, but what would make it unique would be almost silent visual storytelling. Dynamic, intriguing shots of Yharnam’s strange monsters would add to a potentially intriguing, stirring, and action-packed film. It would be perfect for a Halloween release.

Ghost of Tsushima

Image via PlayStation

Ghost of Tsushima would be a suitable game to translate into film as it draws inspiration from classic samurai movies many know and love. With the emotionally gripping story of Jin Sakai choosing between his more assassin-like Ghost or honor-bound Samurai path, the inner conflict within the protagonist could make for some enthralling dramatic scenes.

In addition, the action could have thrilling, direct references to moves from the game as Jin slashes down warriors from the Mongol empire. The Japanese scenery has potential for visual delights on screen. The color of the cherry blossom leaves falling to the ground, quiet shots overlooking a peaceful stream, and gorgeous, dramatic vistas would sweep us into rural Japan. Thankfully, a movie is being planned by Sony Pictures with John Wick director Chad Stahelski. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who has a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” said PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash to Deadline.

God of War

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immense dramatic tension would be a core element in a God of War movie. The relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus is an enthralling one, as the monstrous hero learns to be a father. It would also be an engaging coming-of-age story for Atreus.

The film could also be a grand spectacle, depending on who helms it. As Kratos and Atreus go through their emotional journey, there will be epic fights between the gods and monsters of the Nordic world. Kratos slicing his foes with the Leviathan Axe would be an awe-inspiring contrast between the personal story of fatherhood and the big action scenes we’d expect in a blockbuster.

On the other hand, the film’s action scenes could keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Add in Bear McCreery’s powerful soundtrack, plus some more original songs for the film, and you’ve got the possibility of a mega-successful flick.

Gravity Rush

Image via PlayStation

The underrated PlayStation classic Gravity Rush could make for a thrilling family film. Floating among the clouds, Hekseville is a bustling city with incredible jazz and Parisian-like buildings that look stunning, even on the PlayStation Vita. Kat is also a charming character that can appeal to kids and adults alike as she flies across the sky with her gravitational powers.

The story isn’t as impactful as the others on this list, but you can certainly make it a wonderful comedic adventure. Whether it’s animated or live-action, Gravity Rush would be a lovely adaptation to see on the big screen as it pops with color and personality.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Image via PlayStation

Lastly, the critical success of Horizon Forbidden West would hopefully bring the Horizon Zero Dawn movie. With such a unique landscape and intriguing sci-fi mystery, Its environmental message could hit hard with a wider audience.

Seeing Aloy topple the gigantic machines around her would be thrilling for viewers in the theater. For example, she could use the Ropecaster to bring down the Skydrifters from the air with an exciting slow motion shot. Also, Aloy venturing inside the mechanical inner workings of a cauldron would bring a unique setting for the film, when compared to other sci-fi movies.

The Uncharted movie was a thrilling ride, so we hope these five PlayStation franchises see the light of day in theaters. Watching the machines of Horizon come to life would be a magical experience, while God of War’s drama would make us cry in public.

These games need to be treated with respect, like the Uncharted movie, to work. If they cast the right actors, write an emotionally riveting script, and are taken seriously by Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions could be a massive success.