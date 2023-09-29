All Official Final Fantasy Plushies Ranked from Snuggly to Underbed Dust Collector

Square Enix has loads of these cuddly companions inspired by your favorite characters and creatures from the iconic Final Fantasy series. However, they might have fallen victim to a bit of a quantity-over-quality dilemma. When looking for a snuggly companion, it’s better to make the right choices, or you might end up with an undesired, under-bed dust collector.

Final Fantasy IX’s Vivi Ornitier

Who doesn’t love Vivi? Alas, they really could have messed up his plushie design and didn’t. This action doll plush captures the essence of the pint-sized black mage perfectly.

Final Fantasy Knitted Cactuar

The iconic Cactuar comes to life in this knitted plush. As a big fan of this prickly desert dweller, I simply can’t deny its gorgeous green design and soft texture make for the perfect companion.

Final Fantasy XI’s Goblin

This mischievous FFXI creature took me by surprise. Goblins might not be the cuddliest beings. But now that it’s become a cute little plushie, well, let’s just say it offers a snuggly charm I can’t refuse.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Collection

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Square Enix really nailed the Final Fantasy VII Remake plushie designsa with this impressive collection of plushies. Everyone gets a makeover, from Cloud and Tifa to Sephiroth. Yes, I declare Sephiroth is snuggly in plushie form. These plushies beautifully capture the characters’ likenesses and are a must-have for game fans.

Final Fantasy XI’s Mandragora

The Mandragora plushies from Final Fantasy XI are adorable and slightly unsettling, just like in the original game. Alas, I do love a weird plushie design, so in my head, it’s just a squishy, little mandragora to keep me company.

Chocobo Plushies

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1 & 2

Nobody can deny that Chocobos are a beloved part of the Final Fantasy universe. Though we sadly can’t ride them across the large fields and feed them Gysahl Greens, I guess some of these plushies will do. Though Square Enix has a vast array of Chocobo plushies, I think the two linked above are delightfully snuggly.

Moogle Plushies

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5

Moogles, with their fluffy wings and pom-pom antennae, are a fan favorite. Square Enix has rightfully capitalized on Moogle Plushies, especially with all the Final Fantasy XIV variants.

However, though the knitted Moogle Plushie is just hands-down perfect, I feel like the rest of them kind of start losing the snuggle factor. Given how vital this recurring figure is in the Final Fantasy worlds, I’d expect a more cuddly design for them.

The Final Fantasy X Collection

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1, 2

The Final Fantasy X collection features plushies of Tidus and Yuna. I’m not here to tell you they’re not cute and well-made. However, they don’t quite reach the same cuteness as the Final Fantasy VI remake unless you get both Tidus and Yuna and stitch them together.

Tonberry Plushies

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1 & 2

Tonberries are notorious for their slow but relentless pursuit of characters in the Final Fantasy series. These plushies capture their eerie presence while also giving them a slightly cute touch.

Paissa Patissier

The Paissa Patissier plushie adds a touch of whimsy to your collection. I could honestly walk into a room, spot this guy, and ask, “What anime is it from?” While I love Final Fantasy XIV, Paissa Patissier is not the most iconic character. Still, this easily forgettable character is undeniably cute.

Cait Sith

Cait Sith, the robotic cat from Final Fantasy VII, is immortalized in plush form. Its design isn’t as endearing as some other characters. Still, die-hard fans might cherish this Caith Sith plush out of pure love, so it’s not just another dusty relic.

Torgal

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1 & 2

Torgal plushies from the Final Fantasy series are a bit obscure. I love Torgal as much as the next person, but these plushies seem more suited for an Annabelle movie cameo. They’re so furry that they redefine the term “dust collector.”

The OG FFVII Collection

Square Enix’s Website Link: 1, 2, 3 & 4

The original Final Fantasy VII is nowhere near as good as the remake collection. It still features classic characters like Cloud and Aerith, but they look like they’ve been through some stuff. While these plushies hold sentimental value, they don’t quite match the quality of newer releases.

Final Fantasy XIV Minion Plushies

The idea to produce Final Fantasy XIV minion plushies sounds like someone read fan tweets asking for them during a Square Enix marketing meeting. I get the intent, but I just don’t think they’re relevant enough.

The Final Fantasy XIV minion summons include a Spriggan, the Behelmeted Serpent of Ronka, a Crab, and a Baby Behemoth.

The Spriggan is particularly awful, but definitely looks cuter than in the actual game. I’m just wondering who took a look at Final Fantasy XIV’s Spriggan and said, “That, that devil’s spawn should be a plushie.” Or take, for instance, the Giant Beaver plushie design. It’s destined to become an under-the-bed dust magnet or a chew toy for your dog.