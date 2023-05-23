Final Fantasy Fans Beg Developers to Keep Numbered Titles After FF16

The Final Fantasy series has enthralled gamers for decades, with each numbered installment building upon rich lore and captivating narratives. However, a comment from Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, has sparked a wave of apprehension among the community.

In an interview with GQ UK, Yoshida hinted that the iconic Roman numerals might be dropped for future entries. Upon hearing this news, fans of the beloved Final Fantasy franchise have taken to online forums to express their concerns, urging developers not to abandon the numbered titles after the upcoming release of Final Fantasy 16.

Related: Surprising no one, Final Fantasy XIV is Japan’s favorite Final Fantasy game

Final Fantasy Fans Rally to Preserve Numbered Titles

Since Yoshida’s comment, many Reddit users have voiced their discontent with the potential change. They emphasize the unique charm associated with the numbered titles, with one fan expressing their desire for the series to retain its absurdity, humorously imagining a future where players would delve into the immersive world of “Final Fantasy XXXVII.”

Another user suggested removing the word “Final” from the name, alluding to the long-standing joke that the series would never truly reach its ultimate installment.

The community’s reactions demonstrate the deep attachment and enthusiasm fans hold for the Final Fantasy franchise. The numbered titles have become iconic in their own right, representing a sense of legacy, tradition, and continuity within the expansive universe of the games.

Altering this well-established naming convention would undoubtedly generate mixed reactions among the fanbase, as the mere thought of doing so has already ruffled quite a few feathers.

As fans eagerly await the release of Final Fantasy XVI, the potential departure from numbered titles for future entries raises questions about the future direction of the franchise. While some may argue that removing numbers could make the series more accessible to newcomers, others emphasize the unique identity and history associated with the numerical sequence.

Related: Final Fantasy Tactics rumor could also hint at Final Fantasy IX Remake

As the debate continues to unfold within the fan community, it remains to be seen whether Square Enix will heed the pleas of devoted fans or choose to embark on a new era of Final Fantasy. Regardless, one thing is sure — the legacy of the Final Fantasy franchise and the passion of its dedicated fans will endure as new adventures await in the realm of fantasy.