How To Get Imperator Vandal In Warframe | Stats, Advantages & Disadvantages

Imperator Vandal is the Vandal variant of the Imperator Arch-gun. It can only be gotten during the Balor Fomorian Event, which is an uncommon event in the game that will allow you to get the blueprint and the individual parts.

How to Get Imperator Vandal

In this Warframe guide, we tell you everything you need to know about Imperator Vandal and how to get it.

How to destroy the Fomorian Balor Core

First of all, you have to craft and equip a Fomorian Disruptor, an essential gear to go through the mission (if you don’t know how to obtain one, read our guide about it). Then plan your attack to the Fomorian Balor Core (Archwing Mission):

Destroy the four Zeplens that will appear once you get closer to the core

Now you can get close enough to deactivate the shield protecting the Balor Fomorian; you can do it by destroying the two shield generators on the sides

Go inside and destroy the 16 nodes of the structure as soon as you can; to do it cover all the possible angles and activate the Fomorian Disruptor to generate an electromagnetic pulse (it will remove the protective shielding for 30 seconds, letting you efficiently complete this part of the mission)

Reach the safe distance of 350 meters in less than 30 seconds to avoid the explosion damage

That's It. Job’s done

Imperator Vandal Rewards Drop Rates

Once you have accomplished your mission, you will receive one of the event’s unique rewards:

Endo (x400) – Drop Rate 75%

Imperator Vandal Barrel – Drop Rate 11%

Imperator Vandal Blueprints – Drop Rate 11%

Imperator Vandal Receiver – Drop Rate 2%

If you didn’t get what you need or what you are missing, you could wait for the event to come back or buy the parts you need from other players (but of course they won’t be cheap at all).

Imperator Vandal Stats

Statistics

Mastery: 5

Slot: Arch-Gun

Trigger Type: Auto-Spool

Utility

Noise Level: Alarming

Fire Rate: 25 rounds per sec

Accuracy: 25

Magazine Size: 300 rounds per mag

Reload Time: 75.0 rounds per sec (4.0s total)

Riven Disposition: 0.85

Normal Attacks

Impact: 8.8

Puncture: 7.7

Slash: 5.5

Total Damage: 22.0 (Impact 40%)

Critc Chance: 15%

Crit Multiplier: 2.0X

Status Chance: 10%

Advantages

High Impact

High Damage

Effective against shields

Effective against Armor

Good critical chance (Archwing)

High critical multiplier

Decent status chance

Good accuracy

Fastest fire rate of all arch-guns (achieved after 30 rounds)

Largest magazine size off all arch-guns

Innate Madurai Pol (Polarity)

Disadvantages

Lowest base damage off all arch-guns

Linear damage fall-off from 100m to 350m target distance (Archwing)

Low-Status chance (Archwing)

What do you need to craft it

25,000x Credits

1x Imperator Vandal Barrel

1x Imperator Vandal Receiver

10x Tellurium

Time – 12 hrs

Rush – 50x Platinum

Marzia Rispoli contributed to this article.

